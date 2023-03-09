SignalADoc is celebrating World Kidney Day, a global campaign that aims to raise awareness of the importance of our kidneys to our overall health and to reduce the frequency and impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

The theme for this year is “Kidney Health for All – Preparing for the unexpected, supporting the vulnerable!”. The 2023 campaign focuses on raising awareness about disastrous events, natural or man-made, international or local, and their impact on people living with kidney disease whose access to appropriate diagnostic services, treatment, and care is hindered.

Non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, hypertension, chronic lung diseases, and chronic kidney diseases (CKD), are known to be the leading causes of death and disabilities worldwide, significantly so in low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria. In the event of emergencies, people living with CKF are among the most vulnerable in the population due to their ongoing requirements for consistently coordinated which is often lifelong and involving complex ongoing treatment.

The MD of SignalADoc, Osagie Omokaro urges stakeholders to adopt integrated health strategies that prioritize prevention, early detection, and management of NCDs which include kidney disease.Health care services should provide equitable and proper access to care for chronic patients in times of emergency.Governments at all levels should include emergency preparedness plans in the management and detection of NCDs and favor the prevention of these conditions.