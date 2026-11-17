Nigerian-born separatist leader, Simon Ekpa, has been released from custody in Finland, a former lead counsel to the convicted leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has confirmed.

Ejimakor disclosed this in a Facebook post on Tuesday, saying he received confirmation of Ekpa’s release from his close friend and ally, David Matsanga.

“Mazi SIMON EKPA has just been freed. His close friend and ally, Dr David Matsanga, confirmed it to me just minutes ago during our telephone conversation,” he wrote.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Biafra Government in Exile, Ngozi Orabueze, also announced Ekpa’s release in a post on her official X account on Tuesday.

Orabueze shared a video showing herself with Ekpa as he emerged from prison, while some Nigerians gathered to celebrate his release.

In the video, Ekpa made a brief statement, saying, “You can’t hide the truth forever; it will always come out.”

Ekpa was arrested by Finnish authorities in November 2024 over terrorism-related offences linked to separatist activities in Nigeria and remained in custody until his reported release.

In September 2025, the Päijät-Häme District Court convicted him of participating in the activities of a terrorist organisation and inciting crimes for terrorist purposes.

His release came on November 17, 2026, the date previously announced by his legal support team as the expected date of his freedom.

In October 2026, reports indicated that the Finnish Court of Appeal had reduced his prison sentence from six years to four years while upholding his conviction on terrorism-related charges.

However, the appellate ruling was not final and could still be challenged before a higher court.

The circumstances surrounding his release, including whether he was granted parole, could not immediately be established.

The case against Ekpa centred on his activities between August 2021 and November 2024, during which the district court found that he had used his substantial social media following to fuel tensions in the Biafra region as part of efforts to establish an independent state in south-eastern Nigeria.

The court also found him guilty of aggravated tax fraud and violating provisions of Finland’s Lawyers Act.

It further ruled that he had supplied armed groups with weapons, explosives and ammunition through his network of contacts and encouraged followers on X, formerly Twitter, to commit crimes in Nigeria.

Ekpa denied the allegations during his trial.

His arrest in November 2024 followed Finnish investigations into alleged separatist activities connected to the campaign for an independent Biafran state.

Biafra, in south-eastern Nigeria, declared independence in 1967, triggering a civil war that lasted until 1970, when the secessionist attempt ended.