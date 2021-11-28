Come next Friday, December 3, THE EXPERIENCE, the 16th annual gospel music concert holds at the Rock Cathedral in Lekki, Lagos and not the iconic Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) as gospel ministers such as; Sinach, the revivalist Dunsin Oyekan, Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey, Don Moen and Donnie McClurkin lead the audience in live worship to God our maker.

In the words of the convener of The Experience, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, “The Experience is a significant contributor to both our National and State economies through tourism and its associated businesses. This year, we want everyone to know that wherever they are is The Experience, so make it count.”

Other artistes include Kike Mudiaga, Planetshakers, Tim Godfrey, Eben, Sidney Mohede, Ana Paula ValadaoBessa, Sheldon Bangera, Mercy Chinwo, William McDowell, Chevelle Franklyn, Chandler Moore, Kike Mudiaga and Nokwe the Poet. Surprisingly, Indigenous gospel ministers, Tope Alabi and Chioma Jesus were left out of the singers to perform at all night music festival.

Adefarasin further stressed that the event which begins next week Friday at 8 pm WAT (7 pm GMT), will continue to be a free event and urged those who will be attending the live event at The Rock Cathedral in Lekki, to come on time as they will be allowed in on a first-come, first-serve basis with limited spaces available.

Last year, due to covid, The Experience was only streamed live and broadcasted on DSTV. This edition will be a hybrid event that will be streamed live online and around the world.

The premier edition of the Experience in December 2006 attracted a crowd of 40,000 people. Since then, the music festival has grown exponentially with hundreds of thousands of worshippers flocking to Tafawa Balewa square and millions more congregating online. Setting aside class, race, tribe, tradition, colour, religion or even the weather, the people gather to worship and praise God from dusk till dawn, making it the biggest gospel concert globally.