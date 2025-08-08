Fuji music icon, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has issued a public apology following an incident at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

LEADERSHIP reports that KWAM 1 had obstructed a ValueJet Airline plane following his denial of boarding the aircraft for carrying a liquid suspected to be alcohol beyond the volume allowed. The development caused a commotion with the pilot and the flight captain hurriedly departing without obtaining a pre-departure clearance.

The licences of the duo were consequently suspended by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) over the development. However, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) later blamed the incident on KWAM 1, who allegedly flouted safety protocols at the airport.

But, in a statement personally signed by the popular singer on Friday, he expressed regret over the incident and controversy, but firmly denied allegations that he was carrying alcohol in a flask during the boarding process of a commercial flight.

“The incident that occurred at the local wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was, to say the least, unfortunate,” KWAM 1 stated.

He explained that due to a medical condition, chronic dehydration, his doctor advised him to stay constantly hydrated, hence his habitual use of a water flask.

“Contrary to the negative narrative being circulated in some quarters, the flask contained only water — not alcohol,” he clarified.

KWAM 1 further noted that the flask was empty during two separate security checks and was only filled with water at the airport lounge before he proceeded to board the aircraft.

He stressed that he had not yet boarded the aircraft, let alone being deboarded, adding that his claims could be confirmed through CCTV footage.

The legendary Fuji artist tendered apologies to the Presidency, the Ministry of Aviation, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the concerned airline ValueJet, and the Nigerian public.

“I acknowledge and deeply regret the concerns that arose from the incident. It was never my intention to cause any disruption or violate aviation protocols,” he said.

Reaffirming his patriotism and long-standing reputation, KWAM 1 stated, “My unwavering patriotism and loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria have never been in doubt. I would never do anything to tarnish the image I’ve built over the past five decades.”

He concluded by thanking his fans for their continued support and reaffirmed his commitment to his role as a cultural ambassador for Nigerian music.