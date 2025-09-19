Nigerian singer and songwriter Oludipe David, popularly known as Spyro, has announced his engagement to his partner, Janet Atom.

The “Who Is Your Guy?” crooner shared the news on his Instagram page on Friday, posting pictures from his proposal.

Spyro revealed that he first met his fiancée on March 30, 2024, at 2:48 a.m., while working at a club in Lagos.

He wrote, “The 30th of March 2024, my world paused as I found love in an unexpected place. At exactly 2:48 a.m., I met the answer to my prayers, #_callme_njure, in a Lagos club while at work, and from then till now, I have lived every single day a very happy man.

“Thank you for saying YES, my sweet J. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The singer rose to prominence with his hit single “Who Is Your Guy?”, first released in November 2022 and later re-released in March 2023 as a remix featuring Tiwa Savage.