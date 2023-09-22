Nigerian music star, Tems, has debunked pregnancy rumours swirling around her.

In a latest post via her X handle, the vocalist rubbished rumours of being pregnant.

She recently caused a buzz online when a recent video showing her supposedly protruded belly signaling a baby bump.

The claims sparked off with the appearance of the “Free Mind” crooner at the Burberry fashion show in London where she paired her sandals with black leather high-waisted pants and a black scoop-neck tank top.

After the video of Tems at the event surfaced online, many claimed they noticed her belly was protruded thus, giving rise to pregnancy speculations.

Evidently appalled at the rumour, the Rebel gang queen known for maintaining a low profile about her intimate affairs, issued out expletives at the originators of the same as well as the propagators.

The 28-year-old songstress wrote: “In conclusion, you people are all mad!!!”