A massive sinkhole measuring 30 by 30 meters and plunging more than 15 meters deep has opened in front of Vajira Hospital, Bangkok, forcing the suspension of hospital services and raising urgent questions about the safety of the city’s underground infrastructure.

The sinkhole, which appeared on Wednesday after soil collapsed into ongoing subway tunnel works, caused extensive damage to roads, water pipes, and power lines. While no casualties have been reported, the disruption has created chaos in the area, halting traffic and endangering critical public services.

Hospital authorities confirmed that outpatient services have been suspended for two days. Nearby residents were also evacuated as a precaution.

City officials responded swiftly, announcing an immediate halt to construction activities in the area. “We have suspended all subway works and launched an urgent investigation into the safety of Bangkok’s underground infrastructure,” authorities said in a statement.

The incident has highlighted concerns over rapid urban expansion and the risks associated with large-scale underground construction in Bangkok, a city already prone to flooding and ground instability.