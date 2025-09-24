The Lagos State Government has launched the Nigeria State-Level Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) Impact Survey (AIS) in the state, a household-based initiative designed to measure HIV treatment coverage and viral load suppression among adults aged 15–64.

Speaking at the press briefing held in Ikeja, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Olusegun Ogboye, described the survey as a critical milestone in the fight against HIV/AIDS, noting that its findings would inform planning, strengthen systems, and improve care for people living with HIV.

Dr Ogboye explained that the AIS will track three major indicators: the number of people living with HIV identified, the proportion receiving life-saving antiretroviral therapy, and the percentage who have achieved viral suppression.

According to him, viral suppression means that “the amount of HIV in the blood is so low it cannot be transmitted to others.”

The Permanent Secretary stressed that the survey was scheduled to run from October to December 2025, covering 6,150 households across all 20 LGAs of the State. Approximately 11,354 people will be interviewed, tested, and counselled, with results provided immediately.

“All data will be collected confidentially, and anyone testing positive will be linked to care,” he assured.

On community participation, Ogboye emphasised that households were randomly selected and cautioned against stigmatizing visited homes. “It is not houses with people living with HIV that are being visited, this survey is not about marking houses where people are HIV positive, so they don’t go marking every houses that is visited by the enumerators and think it means that there’s someone there with HIV . This is a representative, scientific exercise to reassess progress and improve resource allocation,” he said.

He lauded the Lagos State governor for sustained support of HIV programs and commended implementing partners, including PEPFAR, US CDC, PHIS3, and the Federal Ministry of Health, for technical and financial backing. “Together, we move closer to the 2030 goal of ending HIV as a public health threat,” he concluded.

In his remarks,, Deputy Director for Epidemiology and Strategic Studies, U.S. CDC Nigeria, Dr Ibrahim Dalhatu, reaffirmed America’s commitment to Nigeria’s HIV response through PEPFAR funding and technical support. He stated that the CDC’s role spans survey design, laboratory testing, data analysis, and quality assurance.

Dr Dalhatu underscored that the survey is “not only about data, but about people, families, and communities.” He added that the exercise would generate evidence to guide the Lagos State Government and Federal Government in implementing HIV programs to international standards.

He clarified that the selection of Lagos and Akwa Ibom States was based on their high HIV burden. “This conceptualization began two years ago, long before any funding concerns. Lagos, because of its population, has always been a priority state,” he said, assuring that the CDC would remain involved through dissemination and utilization of results.

Representing the National Coordinator, National AIDS and STIs Control Programme (NASCP), Dr Chioma Nkanwa described the AIS as a major step toward epidemic control. She emphasised that community engagement and public participation were crucial to the success of the survey.

Dr Nkanwa highlighted that the findings would guide policy direction, simplify programs, and improve sustainability and government ownership. “The clearer we understand the realities on the ground, the better we can design financing models and interventions that speak to Nigeria’s realities,” she explained.

On his part, Deputy CEO of APIN Public Health Initiatives, representing the organization’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jay Osi-Samuels praised Lagos State for its commitment and welcomed the collaboration with stakeholders. He described the AIS as “a homegrown survey” conducted by Nigerians for Nigerians, with technical input from partners.

He expressed optimism that lessons from Akwa Ibom’s earlier survey would strengthen implementation in Lagos. “We congratulate the people of Lagos because this survey puts HIV intervention right at their doorstep,” he added.

Delivering a goodwill message, Director of Research, Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Mr Francis Agbo, commended Lagos State’s reputation for excellence in health interventions. He expressed confidence that the ART Impact Survey would achieve its set objectives and yield results that would be evident for all to see. “On behalf of our Director-General, I thank our funding and technical partners for their invaluable support. We are optimistic that, at the end of the exercise, we will all be glad that we undertook this important survey,” he stated.

In his remarks, Deputy Director in the Department of Surveillance at the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Williams Nwachukwu emphasized the importance of the survey in achieving epidemic control. Representing the NCDC Director-General, he said Lagos was a critical choice for the exercise because “every family in Nigeria has a representative in Lagos.” He urged residents to cooperate fully with the field teams and described the briefing as “a vital step in ensuring awareness, understanding, and community acceptance of this sensitive but necessary program.”

Earlier in her welcome address, Director of Disease Control at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr Victoria Egunjobi underscored the importance of the press briefing as a platform to provide clarity and engage the public on the survey’s objectives. She thanked the media and partners for their presence, noting that “our goal today is to ensure that Lagosians are well-informed, that they have the right information about this survey, and that we foster fruitful dialogue around its implementation.”

She called for active participation and reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and public engagement throughout the process.

In closing, the Lagos State HIV/AIDS and STI Programme Coordinator, Dr Oladipupo Fisher expressed gratitude to the Governor Sanwo-Olu, Ministry of Health leadership, and partners for their unwavering support. He commended the technical team and enumerators for their dedication in driving the process.

Dr Fisher disclosed that Lagos currently has 135,225 people on HIV treatment, with 75% achieving viral suppression. “This survey will help us close the gaps, address stigma, and strengthen retention in care as we work toward epidemic control by 2030,” he stated.

He appealed to the media to amplify the campaign and sensitize communities on the survey’s purpose. “Your role is vital in dispelling stigma, encouraging participation, and ensuring success,” he told journalists.