Sirika Speaks On Nigeria Air Unveiling, Says Project Gulped Only N3bn

The immediate-past Minister of Aviation and Aerospace, Senator Hadi Sirika, on Sunday, disclosed that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, did not pay for the chartered Ethiopian Airline plane unveiled as ‘Nigeria Air’.

Sirika, who disclosed this while speaking on the controversial project on Arise News Channel, on Sunday, said the aircraft was brought by Ethiopian Airlines to demonstrate commitment to the ‘Nigeria Air’ project.

The former minister, however, clarified that only N3billion was released for the Nigeria Air project, and the funds were spent on consultancy services and office maintenance.

He refuted the allegation of spending N85 billion on the project, emphasising that only N5billion was budgeted and not all of the N3 billion released was expended in the last seven years.

He further stated that the N3 billion had not been fully expended before he left the office on May 29.