Lagos State Governor Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu stressed the significance of technical and vocational education in the country, saying it will help equip young people with practical, industry-relevant skills that meet the demands of an evolving economy.

The governor stated this during a graduation ceremony for over 2,000 students from the five Government Technical Colleges in Lagos State, coordinated by the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), held in the Agidingbi area of the state.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to collaborating more with captains of industry, private sectors, and artisans to create employment opportunities for students who acquired skills from LASTVEB.

He urged the graduates to look beyond the present challenges and strive for excellence, using the skills they have garnered to compete favourably with their global counterparts in various vocational skills.

“Today, we celebrate not just the academic and technical achievements of over 2,000 graduates but also the remarkable potential they represent for the future of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“The significance of technical and vocational education cannot be overstated. Institutions like LASTVEB equip young people with practical, industry-relevant skills that meet the demands of an evolving economy. Across trades such as engineering, construction, ICT, business, and the creative arts, our graduates have acquired the tools to participate in the workforce and transform it through innovation and dedication.

“This achievement aligns perfectly with our administration’s commitment to the Education and Technology pillar of the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda. By investing in the skills and capabilities of our youth, we are building the foundation for a prosperous, inclusive, and self-reliant society.

“Beyond these individual accomplishments, technical and vocational education drives community development, reduces unemployment, and ensures our graduates are competitive globally. For instance, technical education has increased graduation rates, improved employability, and fostered entrepreneurship. Many of our graduates today will step into the world as job creators. In contrast, others will fill critical roles in high-demand industries, bolstering Lagos State’s national and international economic standing.