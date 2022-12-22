Two years after opening its Ilupeju branch in Lagos, Skipper Eye-Q Hospital has formally commissioned the eye centre as part of its expansion programme.

The commissioning of the Ilupeju branch yesterday brings the presence of the International Eye Hospital chain to three in Nigeria, having two branches in Lagos and one in Abuja. The first Lagos centre opened six years ago is located at Victoria Island.

This is in addition to the presence of 37 eye hospitals in India, handling all types of eye surgeries such as cataract, retina, glaucoma, presbyopia, cornea, squint, refractive error and other vision problems.

At the unveiling of the branch, the chairman of Skipper Eye-Q Nigeria Limited, Jitender Sachdeva, said the unveiling of Ilupeju branch is part of their expansion plan to see that cataract surgery is done at the facility.

Noting that the number of eye patients are many at the mainland, he stated, that is the main reason they opened the branch in the area.

“This is part of our expansion. We are opening today so that cataract surgery can be done here”, the chairman said.

Also at the event, founder and chief medical director, Dr Ajay Sharma said that the Ilupeju branch is their second centre in Nigeria, adding that the hospital has added superb facilities including operation centres.

“We have theatres and do surgeries for cataract and glaucoma. We also intend to commence surgeries for retina at this facility soon. We have treatment procedures and facilities for retina which is a very important part of the eye. There can be changes in the retina following diabetes and other illnesses which can eventually lead to blindness.

“These are very expensive equipment that have been imported from the United States of America (USA), Europe and Asia. Big companies like Johnson and Johnson and others produced this equipment. What we have done today is an expansion of our organisation and there will be further expansion in seven or eight months,” he revealed.

He said the hospital is also looking out for more space for more investments because they know that there is a high population in need of their services.

“We also made the services in Ilupeju more affordable to the people when compared to the charges in Victoria Island because we want everyone to patronize our services”, Sharma hinted.

According to the medical director, with what they have achieved in all three centres in Nigeria, their facility is positioned to compete with the best in India.

On her own part, the medical director of Skipper Eye-Q Nigeria, Dr Temitope Omowunmi Tijani, said the hospital has brought quality eye care into Nigeria.