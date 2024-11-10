Skyewise Group has unveiled a state-of-the-art auto service centre in the heart of Abuja the nation’s capital, with an assurance of meeting and exceeding customers expectations.

The CEO Skyewise Group, Dr. Elvis Abuyere described the unveiling as groundbreaking and “something remarkable”.

“Yesterday (Saturday) was a groundbreaking spectacle as we witnessed history being made at the Grand Opening of Skyewise Auto Service Center.

“It was all shades of amazing as influential and societal elites came to grace the birth of something remarkable in the heart of Abuja”, he said on a social media post.

He said the firm is poised to render world-class services to its clients in Abuja metropolis and environs which according to him is the organisation’s hallmark.

While on stage, he said the company stands out for its service excellence, professionalism, excellence, respect for others, integrity and teamwork.

He assured that the services are affordable and leaves clients with long-lasting satisfaction.

Cars purchased from the organization now have more assurance of excellence auto maintenance and repairs services at the centre.

Contained in the centre is tastefully furnished lounge, barbing salon, recreational centre, which has snooker and other sporting activities.

The event attracted high profile individuals from business, political and entertainment landscape.

Those in attendance were thrilled to a long hours of steady entertainment led by the brand ambassador MC Papi with his co-MC, Bob.

Apst Dr Godspower Udjor and his wife graced the occasion and other revered men of God made divine intercession for the success of the service centre and Skyewise Group in general.

There was enough for everyone present to eat and drink.