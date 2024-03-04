Institute of Town Planners, Cross River State chapter has indicated interest to work with the Cross River State government to turn the state capital to a smart city.

Among the benefits that the state stands to enjoy should the city acquire the status of smart city includes free traffic flow, low accidents rates, and technological management of traffic data as done in advanced nations.

The chairman of the institute in Cross River State, Dr Samuel Emri, indicated the institute’s interest at the inauguration of the state executive body of the institute in Calabar at the weekend.

He stressed that the environment plays a crucial role in the sustenance of orderliness and development of urban and rural settings stressing that the institute is fully prepared to be at the forefront in the task ahead.

“The Institute would be at the forefront in the provision of a sustainable and functional environment by bringing to bear core values like professionalism, integrity, networking with capacity building, effective collaboration and proactive pragmatism in building developmental activities,” he said.

Emri further stated that a human environment which is healthy, livable, friendly and efficient is capable of creating dynamics leading to societal growth.

“Town planners are those who shape our world through creative activities, research, preparation of blueprint, site selection for projects development, transportation planning, master plan, regional, urban and village developmental designs,” he added.

Emri lauded the Cross River State governor Bassey Otu for rehabilitating devastated roads and installing traffic lights on major roads and streets in Calabar which has brought orderliness on the roads.

“We intend to join hands with the government through land use planning to sustain and make sure that orderliness permeates all facets of physical planning in Cross River State,” he said.