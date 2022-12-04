The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has given equipment to 90 entrepreneurs in Gombe State who were trained on different skills under the National Business Skills Development Initiative of the agency.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the five-day skills training, the director general of SMEDAN, Mr Wale Fasanya, who was represented by Mrs Funto Babarinde, explained that the participants were taught tailoring/fashion design, laundry and photography.

She said the aim was to boost the economy and reduce unemployment in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, the agency would continue to support all entrepreneurs across the country in the area of job, wealth creation and poverty alleviation.

“I urge the beneficiaries to ensure maximum use of the equipment given to them and become employers of labour in future and reduce unemployment rate in the state and the country at large,” she said.

The state commissioner for trade, industry and tourism, Nasiru Ahmed, who was represented by the director of administration and finance in the ministry, Balarabe Musa, said the ministry was committed to promoting development programme and activities in the state.