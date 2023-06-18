SNI Pushes For Internal Appointment Of EFCC Chairman

In a bid to enhance the efficiency of Nigeria’s fight against corruption, the Salute Nigeria Initiative has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider appointing the most senior director within the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as its chairman.

The initiative, spearheaded by Salihu Dantata Mahmud, the Director of Security, has emphasized the importance of competence and professionalism in the appointment, urging the president to disregard political lobbying, godfatherism, and mediocrity.

Highlighting the historical reliance on police officers to lead the EFCC, with Ibrahim Magu being the sole career officer appointed as chairman, the Salute Nigeria Initiative advocated a restructuring of the commission along the lines of the armed forces where the most senior director assumes leadership.

Mahmud contended that by adopting this approach, Nigeria can establish an internal career officer at the helm of the EFCC, thereby fostering greater expertise and aligning with international best practices.

The Salute Nigeria Initiative acknowledged the presence of external candidates lobbying for the position, but firmly believes that President Tinubu should overlook such pressures.

Nigeria has made commendable efforts to combat and eradicate corruption, and the initiative argued that further redemption hinges upon the efficient internal restructuring of the EFCC.