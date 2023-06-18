Police Deploy Mobile Teams To Troubled Plateau LGAs

The commissioner of police in Plateau State, Bartholomew Nnamdi Onyenka, has deployed mobile police force personnel in troubled local government areas in the state.

A statement issued by the police public relations officer, DSP Alfred Alabo, said the decision became necessary in response to several killings in the state with the view to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore peace.

“The commissioner of police ordered all the personnel deployed to be very vigilant while carrying out their constitutional duties and warned that any officer found engaging in any illegal act will be severely punished in accordance with the disciplinary procedure in the Police Act and Regulations,” the statement said.

In the same vein, the Secretary to the State Government of State, Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, who was present at the command headquarters to ensure the deployment, noted that it was part of the government’s efforts to enhance security and maintain law and order in the state.

The director, cabinet and special services, office of the SGS, Mr Nanman Jonah Kparbong, highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens, and the provision of necessary resources to support law enforcement agencies in the execution of their duties.

The commissioner urged people of the state to remain calm, vigilant and report any suspicious activity in and around them as the police are committed to upholding the law, and ensuring the safety of all the inhabitants of the state.