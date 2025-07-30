Sokoto State governor, Ahmed Aliyu has announced that the state government has invested ₦5.3 billion in procuring essential farming inputs for the current wet season.

With a 40% subsidy, the governor said farmers will now pay ₦28,800 for a bag of NPK fertiliser and ₦29,800 for a bag of Urea.

Governor Aliyu who disclosed this at the flag-off of the sale of fertilizer at Gwadabawa local government area of the state, said the initiative aims to enhance agricultural productivity, ensure food security, and improve farmers’ livelihoods.

“We are committed to supporting our farmers and boosting agricultural productivity in Sokoto State. This initiative is a testament to our administration’s dedication to the welfare of our people, particularly those in the agricultural sector.

“We recognise agriculture as the backbone of our economy and will continue to support our farmers with the resources they need to thrive,” Governor Aliyu said.

He further reiterated his administration’s commitment to agricultural development, citing ongoing plans to rehabilitate all irrigation sites across the state.

He revealed that the Kalmalo irrigation site has already been awarded for rehabilitation. “Rehabilitating irrigation sites will significantly increase crop yields and improve food security,” he stated.

In addition, the governor disclosed that a contract had been awarded for the procurement of 250 Massey Ferguson tractors to support mechanised farming.

“This move will boost agricultural productivity and efficiency, and we are confident that our farmers will benefit immensely,” he added.

Aliyu also directed the committee in charge of the sale and distribution to ensure that only genuine farmers benefit from the programme.

He tasked security agencies with arresting and prosecuting anyone caught diverting the commodities. “We will not tolerate diversion or hoarding of these essential items,” he warned.

Chairman of the State Committee on Sales of Food Items and Other Essential Commodities, Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, assured that a robust framework had been put in place to ensure smooth distribution across all 23 local government areas of the state.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Tukur Alkali, described the subsidised fertiliser sale as a strong demonstration of the government’s resolve to empower farmers and promote food security.

“This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to agricultural development and will make a real difference in the lives of our farmers,” he said.