President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday held a closed-door meeting with Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, a prominent ally of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) leader, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at the State House in Abuja.

The visit has intensified speculations about a possible defection of key northern political figures to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, comes at a politically sensitive time, with Kwankwaso recently stepping up criticism of the Tinubu-led administration over northern development and alleged exclusion.

Reacting to State House correspondents after the meeting, Jibrin, a House of Representatives member for Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency and long-time confidant of both Tinubu and Kwankwaso, kept the details of the meeting close to his chest but left the door open to future political shifts.

“I do not think it is time for that conversation. But everything is open, and everything is a possibility,” Jibrin said when asked if he was preparing to return to the APC. “The most important thing is stability of the country, is unity of the country, and I believe that when we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it.”

His cryptic remarks have only fueled whispers of a looming realignment ahead of the 2027 elections — potentially involving Kwankwaso, his supporters, and the APC.

When pressed on whether his visit was meant to calm tensions between Tinubu and Kwankwaso, Jibrin downplayed any rift, describing both men as “seasoned politicians” who shared a “commitment to Nigeria’s progress.”

“The President is a first-class politician. Of course, the national leader of the NNPP is also a thoroughbred politician, and I believe that both of them are committed to the peace, unity and prosperity of Nigeria,” he said. “So irrespective of the comments that were made, I do not think that it should be a source of concern that I’m seen in the Villa during this period.”

Jibrin also gave a measured response when asked if President Tinubu had delivered on northern priorities, saying leadership was “a matter of perspective.”

“Every leader does his best, and it depends on how you want to rate him. You can decide to see the cup half full, or you look at the cup half empty.

“But I also believe that everyone is entitled to his opinion, and it can always just contribute to deepening the discourse—sometimes it might turn out to be a blessing in disguise,” he said.