Sokoto state male and female handball teams impressive feat at the just concluded second phase of the Ardova National Handball Premier League, has earned the two teams a whopping cash prize of three million naira.

The male, Rima Strikers and female, Rima Queens, coincidentally finished as runners-up, in the national handball premier league, carted home the sum of N1.5m respectively.

Advertisement

Rima Strikers, the male team, demonstrated strength, resilience, and consistency throughout the tournament, and recorded wins against Benue Buffaloes (36-16); De Defenders (28-19); Niger United (27-22); Adamawa Warriors (10-0); Tojemarine Academy (32-16); Lagos Seasiders (36-26); COAS Shooters (39-25); and Osun United (30-23).

The female team, Rima Queens, also put up a strong performance, winning against Imo Grasshoppers (27-25); Rivers Queens (34-31); Omo Ogiefo Academy (28-26); Ekiti Queens (34-29); and Plateau Peacocks (27-23).

The players expressed their gratitude to the Sokoto State Government, for it continuous support of sports and youth development in the state.

They also appreciated the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Engineer Mustapha Muhammad Kofar Marke, and the Permanent Secretary, Hajiya Hadiza Galadima, for their efforts in advancing sports in Sokoto state.

Meanwhile, as part of the federation’s commitment to promoting clean sport and safeguarding athlete welfare, the Medical and Anti-Doping Commission of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, HFN, held a highly impactful Education and Awareness Interactive Session for coaches, technical officials, and players that participated in the Ardova Handball Premier League.