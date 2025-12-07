Australia captain Pat Cummins says he will be “good to go” for the third Ashes Test against England after missing the first two with injury.

Fast bowler Cummins missed his side’s victory in Perth and the ongoing day-night match in Brisbane as he recovered from a back injury.

The 32-year-old had an outside chance of playing in the second Test but is confident of a return in Adelaide on 16 December.

“I’ll have one more bowl tomorrow in the nets and then we’ll go to Adelaide and have a bowl there,” Cummins told host broadcaster Fox Sports.

“Barring any hiccups, I’ll be good to go. The body feels great.”

Cummins has taken 309 wickets in 71 Tests and has a career average of 21.19 with the ball at the Adelaide Oval.

Australia are also without fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, while Steve Smith has captained the side in Cummins’ absence.

Cummins said the selectors considered bringing him in for Brisbane but decided it was too risky.

“It felt a bit too acute and didn’t really feel fair on the other bowlers,” he added.

“We thought it didn’t feel like the right Test match to take that risk, so kick it down the road for a week.”