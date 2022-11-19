Troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade reportedly gunned down a soldier who opened fire and killed a female aid worker, a soldier and injured a Untied Nations worker.

It was gathered that the soldier attached to the Special Forces had walked off his base in Damboa, Borno State at about 3:00 pm on Thursday and went on a shooting rampage with an Ak-47 rifle.

A source in the UN said the situation had forced the INGOs passengers waiting to board a helicopter back to Maiduguri to scamper for safety.

The sources said after he exhausted his bullets, the soldier took a knife and stabbed a female staff of Medecins du Monde (France) on Nigeria Mission four times her before injuring the helicopter pilot.

The soldier again turned and chased his colleagues before he was gunned down.

The pilots and the crew were safely back to Maiduguri while efforts were made to stabilise the wounded pilot at a hospital in Maiduguri.

The Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI said it regretted to inform the public of the sad occurrence.

A statement was released by Major Samson Nantip Zhakom, an assistant director, Army Public Relations, headquarters Theatre Command.

The United Nations in a statement issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator for Nigeria, Mathias Schmale to journalists yesterday in Maiduguri described the killing as sad and disturbing.