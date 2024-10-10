The 81 division of the Nigerian Army, on Thursday, said it has identified and apprehended a power-drunk officer that killed a policeman, Saka Ganiyu, following an altercation related to an alleged traffic rule violation.

LEADERSHIP reports that soldiers attached to the Ojo Cantonment Barracks were accosted by policemen on enforcement duty at Volks Bus Stop for driving against the traffic.

One of the military officers, however, attacked the policemen and stabbed Saka who sustained various degree of injuries and later died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

However, a statement by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Lt. Col Olabisi Ayeni, said the incident is currently under investigation.

According to Ayeni, the soldier suspected to have committed the offence has since been apprehended and handed over to the Military Police for investigation and further disciplinary procedures.

The statement read, “Headquarters 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA) regrets to inform the public of an unfortunate incident that occurred on 9th October 2024, involving a soldier and a policeman following an altercation related to an alleged traffic rule violation.

“The incident, which is presently under investigation, escalated and resulted in the death of the policeman. The soldier suspected to have committed the offence has since been apprehended and handed over to the Military Police for investigation and further disciplinary procedures.

“The incident is highly regrettable, given the Division’s commitment to the Nigerian Army Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.”

Ayeni, however, reassured the general public that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken.

“The Nigerian Army has continuously sensitised its personnel not to engage in activities that would tarnish its image and bridge the trust with other security agencies as well as the civil populace. The General Officer Commanding 81 Division NA commiserates with the family of the deceased and the Nigeria Police on this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

The deputy director further pledged continuous collaboration with other security agencies to ensure security of lives and property in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.