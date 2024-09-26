Anambra State governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo has pledged to commence implementation of the N70,000 new national minimum wage for the state workforce from October, 2024.

He also declared a full free education in the state public schools, including primary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools.

Governor Soludo made the declaration on Thursday at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Center, Awka while meeting with head teachers and principals in public primary and secondary schools respectively.

Soludo who had earlier declared free education in public primary and junior secondary schools at the meeting with the head teachers and principals said, “From next week, the free education policy will be available to senior students in all public schools in Anambra.

“I assure that even with the binding resource constraint, this administration will continue to work very hard to deliver on the mandate.

“From next month, we also hope to start paying the new minimum wage of N70,000,” the governor announced.

With the new announcement by the governor, Anambra State will maintain full free education for all primary pupils, junior and senior secondary school students in the state.