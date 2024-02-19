The host of Rosemary Olubode Inspirational, a social media page created to highlight why problems exist in a lot of Nigerian marriages, has said some lucky women who married good husbands, still consider it too much to cook for them.

The anchor woman, Rosemary Olubode insisted that there are men who fail to measure up to the status and figure of what husbands should represent, but frowned at women who treat their spouse shabbily and perceive cooking for their families a punishment.

Rosemary Olubode is a woman of virtue determined to help women live through marriage as ordained by God. She has ceaselessly shared her story about being married for 18 years before death took her husband in a fire accident in Port Harcourt. Owing to her “bookworm” attitude in secondary school, she could not learn how to cook. However, her kitchen-loving husband supported and taught her all she needed to know about cooking; part of which formed the bond and friendship they shared while he was alive.

She said a lot of marriages are not reflective of the sort of friendship and partnership she built with her late husband. The mother of three; a boy and twin girls, said as a career woman, she never failed in her kitchen duties, after she ‘graduated’ from her husband’s culinary school.

“I observe a lot, I might not talk, the way you do things. A lot of women take their husbands for granted. If you are lucky to have a good husband, I know some husbands are terrible, but if you are lucky to have a good husband, probably when you have the score sheet, the man has over 50%, I just feel we do some things we are not supposed to do. They don’t take care of their husband, they take things for granted. Some of them, like I said, do not even cook for their husband, they treat their husband anyhow, I see it, I know what I’m saying.

“When they dish food, they dish it anyhow. Because of what I do, people come to my home and you see young girls in their 20s. You’ll ask them to please make Eba for you. The way they dish it, and I what I do is I correct you because you are going to get married one day. Not just for the man, it is also for yourself too because you are going to have children, and you need to train your children right”, Rosemary Olubode said.

“Some women are lazy to take care of their home; they are. They would feel like they’ve been at work since like 8.00am, close at 5pm, driving through traffic. They will be tired. They will just order food online, they have chefs and cooks. There was this particular incident where one of my family friends came to my house and we were talking but I was busy doing other things. And she asked me: ‘Aunty Rosemary, who cleans for you?’ I said nobody, she asked ‘who cooks for you?’, I said nobody. Who does this, I said nobody, and she asked who really do them, and I said I do them.

“She wasn’t too surprised because she was our neighbour where we were living when my husband was alive. The things I could do by myself, I try to do them, even as a working class woman. They are just lazy hiding under the pretext of work. They are just lazy, they do not want to do anything”.

Rosemary Olubode was born in the Jibowu area of Lagos State, where she had her primary and secondary education. She bagged a degree in Pharmacy from the rUniversity of Benin (UNIBEN), after graduating from Jibowu High School in 1993, when she finished with the best West African Examination Council (WAEC) in her school. She is the second of four siblings and was raised by strict parents in a Christian home.