The Rising Voice of Nigerian Hiplife and Highlife

Somtochukwu Valentine, popularly known by his stage name Somval, is a rapidly emerging Nigerian artist carving out a significant space for himself in the contemporary music scene. Hailing from Nteje, Anambra State, Nigeria, Somval primarily focuses on the Hiplife and Highlife genres, blending traditional Igbo musical elements with modern, rhythmic beats to create a unique and captivating sound.

While specific details regarding his birth date and exact age are not widely publicized, his active release history, which dates back to at least 2022, showcases an artist hitting his stride and consistently engaging his growing fanbase.

Charting Success and Discography

Somval’s discography is marked by a series of singles and Eps that have garnered millions of streams across various platforms. His music often resonates deeply with listeners due to his storytelling ability, melodic presentation, and strong cultural roots. He has demonstrated versatility, proving his skill in both Hiplife and Highlife, and has collaborated with other notable names in the industry.

Among the artist most popular naija songs and recognized tracks are:

* “Kene Olisa”

* “Come And See”

* “Obi n’ aso M”

* “Ofor (Remix)”

* “Onye Di Ndu”

* “Awele”

* “Chinemelum”

* “Ikenna BadMeat Mbem”

He has also released projects such as the “Better Days” EP which includes songs like “Chinemelum,” “Munachiso,” “Nwa M,” “Anyi Ga Aku,” and “Ike M,” further solidifying his presence and artistic depth.

Net Worth and Career Trajectory

As a rising star whose career is still actively growing, public and verified information regarding Somval’s exact Net Worth is not definitively available. Net worth in the music industry is often calculated based on revenue from music sales, streaming royalties, performance fees, endorsements, and collaborations. Given his reported total streams in the millions and a consistent output of music, it is clear that his financial standing is on an upward trajectory. His continued popularity and engagement across social media platforms (IG @real_somval, TIKTOK @Somval001, etc.) suggest a strong and active career building momentum.

Somval is undeniably a key figure in the new wave of artists preserving and modernizing Nigerian Highlife and Hiplife, promising an exciting and influential career ahead

🎶 Key Collaborations and Expanding Influence

Somval’s growth is strongly evidenced by his strategic collaborations with established and fellow emerging artists, which showcase his versatility and increasing industry respect. These features often introduce his music to new demographics and demonstrate his ability to adapt his unique style.

* “Ofor (Remix)” featuring Anyidons: This collaboration stands out as a significant milestone. Anyidons, known as ‘The King of New Igbo Highlife,’ is a major voice in the genre. Teaming up with him on the remix of “Ofor” amplified Somval’s reach and solidified his credibility within the Highlife establishment. The song, released in late 2023, is a powerful showcase of their complementary styles, merging Somval’s melodic approach with Anyidons’ signature energy.

* “Olisa Melum Something” featuring Slowdog: His work with Slowdog, a veteran Igbo rapper and one of the genre’s pioneers, demonstrates his bridge-building across different generations and styles of Igbo music. Slowdog’s witty, street-smart lyrical delivery adds a layer of depth and grit to the track, proving Somval’s sound can integrate Hip-Hop elements seamlessly with his Highlife base.

* “Iwe Na Ewe Boys” featuring DennyB: This feature with DennyB highlights his connection with the rising stars of the South-Eastern Nigerian music scene. DennyB is another prominent young voice, and their joint effort taps directly into the current youth culture and trending sounds, ensuring his music remains fresh and relevant.

* “Akaoluchukwu” featuring Umuakachinyelu Egwu: This collaboration brings in a more deeply traditional Highlife flavor. Umuakachinyelu Egwu represents the classic cultural sound, and their feature on “Akaoluchukwu” underscores Somval’s commitment to maintaining the cultural essence of his music while packaging it for a modern audience.

Beyond his headline collaborations, Somval has consistently featured on tracks by other promising artists, including:

* Abigslow on the track “Onu Mmadu”.

* Jprinx on “Ego”.

* Chii_machine on “Salute”.

* Doublegrace on “Work and Chop”.

* Sk nwamama on “Ogwu Ego”.

Somval’s career trajectory is marked by artistic consistency and commercial savvy. By continuously delivering authentic Highlife with a modern twist, he is not just an artist, but a cultural ambassador whose value and influence continue to climb.