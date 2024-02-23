The Management Systems Certification (MSC) department of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has achieved accreditation from the International Accreditation Service (IAS), affirming its dedication to quality and best practices.

In a statement issued yesterday, SON revealed that its MSC department has been accredited for four globally recognised Management System Standards, including ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 45001:2018 for Occupational Health and Safety Management System (OHSMS), ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management System (EMS), and ISO 22000:2018 for Food Safety Management System (FSMS).

The statement highlighted that the accreditation was obtained after a rigorous assessment process conducted by IAS, which verified that the operations and audits conducted by SON auditors fully comply with the stringent requirements of these international standards.

According to the statement, the accreditation signified the department’s commitment to delivering exceptional quality services, upholding high standards in occupational health and safety, minimising environmental impact, ensuring food safety and quality, and adhering to industry-leading benchmarks in aerospace, defence, and transportation sectors.

Acting director of the SON MSC department, Obiageli Egbuciem, declared, “This accreditation not only recognises the efforts of the SON MSC department but also underscores the proficiency and expertise of SON auditors, whose meticulous evaluations played a significant role in achieving this milestone.

“Their dedication to upholding industry standards and conducting thorough audits has been instrumental in ensuring the department’s adherence to best practices.

“It’s a direct reflection of our team’s relentless pursuit of excellence and unwavering commitment to international best practices. We are incredibly proud of this achievement, and it serves as a catalyst for further advancements in our journey towards continuous improvement.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbuciem also said, “Moving forward, the SON MSC department remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding internationally recognised standards and is determined to ensure continual improvement in service delivery by enhancing its competences and professionalism towards ensuring customer satisfaction.”