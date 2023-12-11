A 30-year-old man identified as Sadiq Idrissu has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother over witchcraft in Adamawa state, Nigeria.

The incident occurred in Boga, a village in Gombi Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, Idrissu confessed to killing his mother and expressed no remorse for his actions. He claimed that he killed her because she appeared to him as a witch and had been causing him fear and sleepless nights.

“I killed my mother because she appeared to me as a witch,” Idrissu said.

“People have been accusing her of witchcraft for about two years now. It is true because something kept frightening me, especially at night.”

The suspect further alleged that his mother had been appearing to him in dreams as a witch and sending him terrible fears.

He also claimed to have been taking “suck and die” dry gin drinks, which he believed contributed to his actions.

On the night of the incident, Idrissu said he went to his family house and could not find his mother. He believed she had gone out to practice witchcraft. He then went to his father’s room but could not find her there either.

“As I was going out, I sighted her and shot her twice,” Idrissu confessed. “This confirmed to me that she is a witch.”

The Adamawa State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, confirmed the incident and said that Idrissu has been arrested and is currently under investigation.