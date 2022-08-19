The Standard Organisation of Nigeria, SON, has partnered with relevant security agencies to end substandard product penetration into markets across Bauchi state.

Northeast zonal coordinator of SON, Adamu Abba Galaje said through the synergy with the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Security Service, SON will be able to effectively achieve its goals.

The coordinator said SON will continue to work assiduously to protect the interest of consumers in Nigeria by ensuring that they are not sold substandard products by producers and manufacturers in the country.

He added that SON is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that whatever is being produced and sold in Nigeria meets the minimum standard, hence the need for collaboration with armed forces to ensure compliance.

Commissioner of Police Bauchi State Command, Umar Maman Sanda said Police and SON are partners in progress and have been working together in the areas of enforcement, promising to maintain the tempo.

He challenged SON to work hard in reducing substandard products in the market as Nigerians are suffering from the negative effects of the products.