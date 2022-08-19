MTN Nigeria Plc has partnered the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), the foremost non-profit organisation, FATE Foundation, and Pan-Atlantic University’s Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), to offer a new data bundle specially designed for Micro Small and Medium Rnterprises (MSMEs) who desire to access free business capacity-building content but cannot afford the data required to do so.

Recognising the benefits of knowledge and information to growing businesses and the challenge for small businesses to access these knowledge resources at scale, the telco giant has partnered with reputable organisations that already provide free focused developmental content and solutions for small businesses.

The learning data plan works exclusively on websites of partner organizations, currently offering free capacity-building resources for MSMEs.

Commenting on the partnership, chief enterprise business officer, MTN, Lynda Saint-Nwafor said, having understood the need for capacity building and the positive impact of continuous learning on MSMEs, MTN has partnered with reputable learning providers to bring learning closer to MSMEs.

With these new affordable plans, Saint-Nwafor said data access will no longer impede learning, adding that, these partnerships are testaments to MTN’s commitment to delivering the benefits of a modern connected world to businesses.

Similarly, the director-general, SMEDAN, Wale Fasanya, noted that, the initiative will boost access to learning resources on the SME Digital Academy for micro and small businesses and greatly improve their chances of thriving.

The businesses will also receive certificates of completion endorsed by SMEDAN, Fasanya said, while commending MTN and its technical partner Sapphital Learning, for making this available and pledged the commitment of SMEDAN towards educating, empowering, and elevating millions of MSMEs across the country.

Also affirming the partnership, the executive director, FATE Foundation, Adenike Adeyemi, remarked that “this partnership will enable Nigerian entrepreneurs to have fast and easy access to essential resources on the msmehub.orgwith tools, templates, and resources to sustain their businesses.”