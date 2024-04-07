Soulcomms, a leading Strategic Communications and Engagement Agency has marked a significant milestone – its 20th anniversary. This momentous occasion not only commemorates two decades of excellence and innovation but also signals a new chapter with the appointment of a new chief operating officer.

The company’s 20th anniversary celebration was marked with an exclusive Cocktail event with the theme, “20 Years of Soulful Engagement.” Clients, Industry Stakeholders, former staff of the company, and other esteemed guests graced the colourful occasion. The highpoint of the occasion was the unveiling of Soulcomms’ 20th Anniversary commemorative logo.

Reflecting on the beginning, Udeme Ufot, group managing director, SO&U Group and Board Member, Soulcomms stated that it is amazing that 20 years have run by so quickly. He noted that Soulcomm was an idea that started as a department of SO&U and grew out of the agency.

Outgoing chief operating officer, Mojisola Saka, took a moment to reflect on her time with Soulcomms. She expressed heartfelt thanks to the company, its leadership, Clients, and her colleagues for the enriching journey she had experienced during her tenure.

After 13 years at the helm of Soulcomms, Mojisola Saka will be passing the baton to Ugochukwu Uwajeh, a seasoned PR and strategic communications consultant. Until his recent appointment as chief operating officer, Ugochukwu Uwajeh served as the group head, Strategic Communications at the company, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership, strategic vision, and a deep understanding of the communications landscape.