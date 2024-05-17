The Nigeria National League (NNL) has announced a cash prize of N5 million for the winner of its Super 8 playoff tournament slated for next month at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu.NNL chairman, George Aluo, made the announcement on Thursday while addressing newsmen at the NNL secretariat in Wuse Zone 7, Abuja.

The veteran journalist said this is the first time the winner of the NNL league will be going home with something courtesy of the insurance partner of the league.

“Courtesy of our insurance partner, the winner of the NNL league, for the first time will be pocketing N5m and it can only get better. This is not the kind of prize money we are planning, but at least this is the first time that the winner of NNL will be going home with something,” Aluo declared.

He appealed to corporate organisations and well to do individuals to come and partner with them ahead of the Super 8, saying the current board of NNL under his leadership has rebranded Nigeria’s second tier football league and they are determined to take it to the next level.

“We are appealing to other corporate Nigerians to come and partner with us ahead of the Super 8 in Enugu because their partnership will help us to take the league level where we want it to be.

“Anybdo who follows Nigeria’s football will attest to the fact that we have done well. I’m happy that it is not only the NNL that has done well, but all the domestic leagues. All can see that the NPFL has done very well this season, they have just six weeks to go and with the doggedness put up by the Rivers United, getting to the quarterfinals, Nigeria has been able to retain its four slots in CAF competition and it can only get better. The women league and nationwide league (NLO) are all doing well.

”I think Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, the president of NFF, has been able to put together a team that will take our domestic leagues to the next level. We say a big thank you to him for bringing on board people who are doing their best and determined to take our leagues to high levels,” Aluo said.

Meanwhile, Nasarawa United and El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri will take their supremacy battle once again to the Nigeria National League(NNL) Super Eight Day one. The draw conducted in the presence of all eight teams, pitted the two clubs that got relegated to NNL last season against each other in the opener game, while Sporting Supreme of Abuja will up against Sokoto United, incidentally both teams played in the same conferences C and D during the just concluded regular season.

Beyond Limits of Ikenne will tackle Madiba of Lagos, just as Ikorodu City will square up against another Lagos side, Inter Lagos Football Club .

All matches will take place at the “Cathedral” Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium Enugu from the 7th -the 14th of next month.