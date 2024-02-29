The Goldmine South African investment group with twenty five years experience in the sector have stormed NIgeria to invest in the solid minerals sector.

The Convener Proclaim Nigeria Women Project, Dr. ijeoma Kalu Agbonma MPM revealed this to Newsmen in Abuja.

She said that already the investors group visited some part of the Country Rich in Solid minerals deposited across states that shall create employment opportunities for our teeming youths, increase foreign direct investment into our Country.

According to Kalu Agbonma, annual profit from the Investment shall be Chanel into provision of free basic compulsory out of school Children, support health care delivery to the hos communities.

Among the South African investors in the Mining industry are Israeli investor, Ben Yamin, Convener Proclaim Nigeria Women Project Worldwide/Personal Assistant to Chairman Senate Committee on Water Resources Dr Kalu Ijeoma Agbonma, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer Okenstar Properties Ltd Henry Okechukwu Chinyeake Okorie, among others.