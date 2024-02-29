Worried by the use of telephone lines to perpetrate insecurity and other social vices across the country, the executive vice chairman, National Communication Commission (NCC), Dr Aminu Maida has said that for critical national security to stand the test of time, Telecom Consumers in the country must link their National Identification Number (NIN) to their Subscriber Identification Module (SIM).

“To this end, the National Communication Commission has directed all telecommunication operators to bar phone lines of subscribers whose lines are not linked to their NINs on or before February 28, 2024,” he said.

Dr Maida who was represented by Mr. Reuben Mouka, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, reiterated the Commission ‘s position at the NCC’s Special Day at the ongoing 45th Kaduna International Trade Fair organised by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

He said “this years’ trade fair is particularly significant as the theme, “Sustaining Economic Recovery through Deepening Local Content Value Chain” is extremely important, as it resonates deeply with the principles and objectives of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the promotion of local content development in the telecoms industry.”

According to him, NCC is an Independent National Regulatory Authority that oversees Telecommunication Services in Nigeria.

“Our vision at NCC is to create a dynamic regulatory environment that ensures universal access to affordable and equitable service and supports the nation’s economic growth.As a regulator of the telecommunications sector in the country, the Commission carries out its functions to ensure service availability, affordability, and sustainability for all categories of consumers, who are leveraging on ICT/Telecoms to drive personal and business activities.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission had on May 17, 2023, directed all licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNO to commence implementation of approved Harmonized Short Codes (HSC) for providing services to Nigerian telecom consumers .The measure initiated by the Commission’s a bid to improve the Quality of Experience (QoE) of consumers across all mobile networks”.

He said the new initiative is enabling consumers using the over 224 million active mobile telephone lines in Nigeria to use the same codes to access services across all networks. For instance, the same code *310# will be used for checking airtime balance across all the networks.

“Campaign on National Identification Number-Subscriber Identification Module (NIN-SIM) Linkage – NIN-SIM Linkage is a process of connecting your NIN to your phone number to authenticate and protect your identity. To link your NIN to your SIM, a subscriber needs to submit his/her NIN to their respective Service Provider to complete the process of NIN-SIM linkage.

“For subscribers who do not have the National Identification Number (NIN), they can obtain theirs from National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) Enrolment Centres of Your Service Providers Customer Care Centres, and you need a valid ID Card and BVN for enrollment.A subscriber can also link his/her NIN to his/her SIM by sending NIN- your 11 digit NIN to 996 or Dial 996.

“Telecom Consumer Assistance, Resolution and Enquiries (TELCARE) Desk at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja The TELCARE desk was set up to further provide additional platform to make enquiries in customer issues, receive and facilitate the resolution of telecom consumer complaints.

“The TELCARE Desk is also for advocacy on any thematic telecom consumer issue of concerns and most importantly, an avenue for enhancing awareness of the Commission’s activities.By working together, we can create a more vibrant telecommunications industry that contributes significantly to the economic recovery and growth.”He said.

He said as of 2023, the telecoms industry’s contribution to the nation’s GDP stood at 13.5% (Source – Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report November 2023-A publication of the National Bureau of Statistics).

“Conversely, as we promote economic growth through development of local content, we must also address the challenges faced by consumers and NCC is committed to protecting their rights while ensuring their satisfaction.We therefore encourage businesses and service providers to prioritise customer satisfaction and uphold the highest standards of service delivery.With our keen interest and commitment to consumer protection, the NCC has implemented measures to safeguard the interest of consumers and businesses alike.

“We have established a robust regulatory framework that promotes transparency, quality of service, and fair competition. Additionally, we have set up channels for consumer redress, ensuring that consumer,.. can resolve disputes in a timely and efficient manner.We have also established seamless programs that will Protect, Inform and Educate (PIE Mandate) telecom consumers through various consumer-centric initiatives such as: Consumer Education Outreach Programmes: These programs include the Telecom Consumer Parliament (TCP). Telecom Town Halls on Radio (ITR), Telecom Consumer Conservation (TCC), Professionals’ Dialogue, Market Square Conversation, Village Square Dialogue, Television (TV) Dialogue, and Trade Fairs such as this one today.” He said.