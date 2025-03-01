A group, Concerned South-South Women, on Saturday, took to the streets of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, in protest of what they described as a disrespectful behaviour by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, towards the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during a recent plenary session.

The protesting women holding placards with the inscriptions, “Natasha Disgracing Niger Delta Women”, “Natasha Focus on Solutions, Not Insults”, “Senator Natasha The Content Creator” and others, condemned her alleged behaviour, and demanded that she publicly apologise or face disciplinary action based on Senate rules.

Addressing journalists at the Oxbow Lake pavilion in Yenagoa, where the protest terminated, the leader of the women group, Hon. Ebiere Akpobesa, expressed disappointment over the Kogi Central Senator’s action by ignoring the Senate’s seating arrangements and raising her voice even after being ruled out of order.

She also criticised her refusal to leave the chamber when asked to do so, and described her actions as inappropriate for a lawmaker.

She said, “We, the members of this group, are not comfortable with the rude and unethical behaviour exhibited by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against our revered Senate President. The rules are meant to be obeyed and she cannot consider herself above the law by flouting the laid-down procedures of the Senate.

“She ought to know that unless the Senate President recognises her, she cannot speak. This is not a lawless country or a chaotic parliament where everyone speaks at will. Her decision to continue addressing the Senate after the gavel had been struck overruling her was highly uncivilised.”

Akpobesa, who commended Senate President Akpabio for his leadership and commitment to women empowerment, insisted that Akpoti-Uduaghan should be sanctioned and suspended until she apologises to Akpabio, the Senate, and the South-South region. She warned that failure to apologise would make her an enemy of South-South women.

She further called on female politicians to uphold respect and dignity in governance, saying African women are known for their decorum and should set good examples in public service.

“You cannot talk back to the Senate President as if he is your contemporary. The Senate President is the first among equals and wields enormous legal authority. Disobedience to the orders of the Senate President is an act of contempt and is punishable under the rules of the Senate.

“We will not allow this young woman to disrespect our pride – the number three citizen of Nigeria and the leader of the South-South and Niger Delta,” Akpobesa stated.