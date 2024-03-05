A group, the Kaduna Indigenous Publishers Network have called on stakeholders to support the leadership of Southern Kaduna People’s Union (SOKAPU) to develop the region for the benefits of its residents.

The group’s appeal was transmitted on Tuesday through a statement endorsed by its Public Relations Officer and General Secretary, Dr Bege Mark.

The group emphasized that SOKAPU under the leadership of Tabara Kato required the support to achieve its aim of transforming the zone.

The statement further emphasized the importance of unity in achieving progress and repositioning the socio-cultural organisation as the official mouthpiece of the Southern Kaduna people.

“We are urging individuals both at home and in diaspora to contribute resources towards the establishment of the Southern Kaduna Educational and Human Capacity Development Commission,” the statement read.

The group also highlighted the need to rally behind a trusted leader with a proven pedigree and experience in public transparency.

It further stressed that education and human capacity development play crucial role in empowering individuals and communities.

“We understand that a strong educational foundation and the development of human potential are essential for progress and prosperity.

“We believe that such a leader will ensure that the resources contributed are utilized effectively and transparently, with a focus on addressing the pressing educational and human capacity development needs of Southern Kaduna.”

The group also noted that only through collective efforts of individuals at home and abroad can meaningful change can be achieved.

It further advocated a joint effort towards contributing resources to establish the Southern Kaduna Educational and Human Capacity Development Commission.

“We are planning a series of town hall meetings and awareness campaigns to mobilize support for the Southern Kaduna Educational and Human Capacity Development Commission. The goal is to ensure that the region’s youth have access to quality education and training opportunities that will empower them to contribute positively to society.”

The Network also expressed commitment to work closely with the SOKAPU leader in advocating for the rights and interests of the Southern Kaduna people.