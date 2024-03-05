Chairman of LEADERSHIP Media Group, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, has said that the annual LEADERSHIP Awards ceremony is to celebrate individuals who dare to seize possibilities.

In her welcome address at the 16th Annual LEADERSHIP Conference and Awards on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, Nda-Isaiah emphasised the role of the awards in recognising individuals who are making strides towards a more peaceful, stable, and prosperous Nigeria.

She said: “At LEADERSHIP, we use the awards to spotlight those we consider deserving in their various categories.

“We may not be where we would like to be, but these men and women are making strides in the direction that we hope will lead us to a nation of peace, stability, and the possibility of prosperity for all who dare to seize it.

Nda-Isaiah began by paying tribute to her late husband and founder of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

She described him as a man of vision, integrity, and unwavering dedication to Nigeria, who used his “powerful pen” fearlessly.

According to her, “This journey began under the capable leadership of a man with big ideas! A son of the soil, who had vision, and integrity.

“A man who was fearless in the use of his powerful pen, a great husband dedicated to his family, friends, and country.

“I could carry on, but I am sure this man needs no introduction. Many knew him personally and came in contact firsthand with his passion and extreme zeal for the nation of Nigeria.

“This man was my husband and father of our five children, the legend, Sam Nda-Isaiah.

“We remember him with love, fondness, respect, and above all, honor his memory for the legacy he has left behind for the entire team at LEADERSHIP Group Limited to carry on. Today’s event is very special for several reasons. I will name a few.”

She highlighted the significance of the annual event, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of LEADERSHIP Newspaper titles.

“This conference and awards, year after year, provide an exceptional platform for setting the agenda, offering solutions, and new insights to a range of the country’s problems.

“Today’s event coincides with the 20th anniversary of the founding of LEADERSHIP – the dream of one man, my husband, the great Sam Nda-Isaiah,” she added.

Mrs Nda-Isaiah expressed her gratitude to the awardees, including ‘Person of the Year 2023’ Awardee – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Politicians of the Year Peter Obi and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Governors of the Year, and others.

She acknowledged the contributions of the keynote speaker, Professor Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar, for gracing the event.

She offered congratulations to the awardees, expressing her hope for their continued success.