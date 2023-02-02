Leaders of Southern Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) are currently locked in “an extraordinary meeting” over the state of the nation and the 2023 general election.

The leaders of the group comprising leaders of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum, and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) are currently deliberating in Abuja on Thursday afternoon.

Some of those present at the venue of the meeting ahead of its commencement were national leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo; former president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo; Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; former Anambra State governor, Chief Chukwuwemeka Ezeife; leader of the Middle Belt Forum, Bitrus Pogu; a spokesman of the Obi-Datti campaign team, Dele Farotimi, and spokesman of PADEF, Ken Robinson.

Leader of SMFL, Chief Edwin Clark, however, addressed the gathering remotely via zoom.

LEADERSHIP reports that the SMLF has repeatedly called for southern presidency in 2023.

Ahead of the presidential primaries last year, the Forum had called for a president of southern extraction to take over from incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

As at the time of filing this report, the meeting was already underway.

Details Later…