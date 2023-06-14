Southern Nigeria Regards Okowa As Traitor, Betrayer, Claims Clark

96-year-old elder statesman and former federal commissioner for information, Chief Edwin Clark, has accused the immediate-past Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, of betraying Southern Nigeria and that the latter was being seen as traitor.

Chief Clark also accused Okowa of embezzling public funds belonging to Delta State, where he (Clark) hails from.

Speaking on the state of the nation on Arise News Channel’s The Morning Show on Wednesday, the elder statesman said he cannot keep quiet on the matter.

“Okowa has embezzled our money. We founded Delta State. I am the oldest statesman. I cannot keep quiet.

“The whole of Southern Nigeria regard Okowa as a traitor. He is a betrayer. Okowa invited and volunteered to host a meeting of the 17 Governors of the South. He provided accommodation for everyone of them. He provided his secretariat, I know the person who was the secretary to the government at the time. They were there, they drafted the communique supervised by him and given to Akeredolu to read. He read it, then they all went to Lagos to confirm it, they went to Enugu to confirm it, not knowing that the same Okowa was spending our money for Atiku. I asked him in my letter to answer it”.