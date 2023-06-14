Kogi Guber: APC Candidate Asks Court To Dismiss Suit Seeking His Disqualification

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi State, Usman Ododo, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss a suit seeking his disqualification from the race.

Ododo, through his lawyer, M. Y. Abdullahi, SAN, told the Court that, contrary to the allegations in the suit, he resigned legitimately from the employment of Kogi State government as required by law and thus eminently qualified for the forthcoming governorship poll.

At the hearing of the suit on Wednesday, the APC candidate maintained that he broke no law at the time he picked the Expression of Interest form of his party and also at the time he stood for the primary election and won.

The governorship flagbearer said that he tendered his resignation letter on March 8, 2023 through the office of the State Governor and that same was received by the appropriate body the same day.

He drew the attention of the Court to Section 306 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), adding that whether his resignation was acknowledged, accepted or not, it had started taking effect from the date of submission of the letter.