Regional director of Higher Education Programmes, British Council, Nigeria, Adetomi Soyinka among other top Nigerians have been shortlisted as people changing the face of education in the country.

A boutique marketing communications agency, Vive Africa that is focused on education said the list was drawn across a broad spectrum of thought leaders, bridge builders, and change makers shaping the future of education and inspiring a generation through uncommon dedication and hard work.

Personalities featured on the list include founder and CEO of AltSchool Africa, Adewale Yusuf; Chevening Scholar and founder and executive director, EcoChampions, Temilade Salami; and Strategy Advisor, High Impact Careers, Dipo Awojide among others.

As stakeholders in the education sector, Vive Africa collaborates with local and international partners to promote individuals and institutions making a remarkable impact in education on the continent.

Its market sentiment and study motivations report remain a reference point in exploring market trends and gauging prevailing sentiments in the international education sector through the lens of African students.