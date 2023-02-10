South Africa’s president has declared a state of disaster to try to deal with an energy crisis.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Thursday gives the government additional powers to tackle crippling electricity shortages that have worsened in recent months.

He insisted South Africa would emerge with a more efficient energy network.

The president was making an annual address to parliament, which was repeatedly disrupted by the opposition.

There was chaos in the chamber before his speech. At one point members of the Economic Freedom Fighters stormed the podium, before being forced to leave.

Mr Ramaphosa also said access to the witness protection programme for whistle-blowers that exposed government corruption was under way.

But that brings little relief to those whose relatives were murdered for exposing maladministration.

To address the rising cost of living, Mr Ramaphosa extended the relief funding which is earned by more than eight million unemployed South Africans.