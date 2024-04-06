Practitioners from the Nigerian theater arts sector, and the entertainment industry came in their droves to honour the dramatist cum entertainer extraordinaire, Olujimi Adeboye Solanke, at the iconic Freedom Park.

Tagged, ‘Night of Tributes’, the event, which was a potpourri of poems, drama folklore, dance, documentaries, had Mrs Jimi Solanke, the widow and her children and other family members in attendance . It was a night dedicated to celebrate the life and times of Pa Solanke, who died at age of 81.

A pre-recorded video was made by the Nobel laureate and playwright, Prof Wole Soyinka ,who spoke about his early times with Jimi Solanke, having been a pioneer member of the Orisun Theatre Group founded by Soyinka.

The consummate dramatist was part of of plays such as Soyinka’s ‘Death and the King’s Horseman’, ‘Kurunmi, ‘Kongi’s Harvest’, ‘The Divorce’and ‘Ovaramwen Nogbaisi’.

Olu Okekanye, theatre artist cum visual artist, refered to as Baba Solanke’s right hand man and protege, said to our correspondent that Baba is an enigma and led the way for many and inspired us to stick to our dreams and passion.

“I have always been his right hand man. In US, people used to say, Jimi Solanke is Elijah and I am Elisha. I was with him in 1970 in Kongi’s Harvest drama where we acted together. In 1971, he was invited by University of Ifw (now OAU) in the play, ‘Ovoranwen Nogbaisi ‘, and were together as well and he taught how to bring ng roles our with finesse and poise. Pa Solanke’s impact cannot be underestimated as he was a complete dramatist.

He is the greatest actor. Jimi is the greatest singer. He is the greatest dancer that I have known. The younger generation can learn from his work ethic, energy and his love for excellence. Jimi is a complete musician and theatre practitioner. I spoke earlier that Jimi Solanke is an enigma and Nigeria should do something to immortalize him,” says Okekanye.

Yeni Kuti spoke on the need to immortalise a hero like Jimi Solanke who gave his all to the development of theatre and the core of entertainment industry in Nigeria.

“Uncle Jimi will not be missed. It is very important that icons like Uncle Jimi is immortalized as this will bridge the knowledge gap and point to our history in Nigeria so that the young ones can learn of his passion and service to humanity.

He could be likened to the global Charlie Chaplain who was a unique entertainer that impacted on the industry at large. I will describe him in two words: GREAT & POSITIVE. We shall all miss him”, says Yeni Kuti.

Yemi Shodimi notes that ‘Uncke Jimi Solanke’s shoe would hardly be filled because of what hd stood for and how he encapsulated Theater, Humour and Entertainment in Nigeria.

It is important that he is immortalized for everything he stands for. That’s why I came to pay my respect to him at the Night of Tributes”.

Segun Adefila said, he cannot use the past tense for Pa Solanke as he still lives on in us and in all those that performed for him this Night. “Baba Agba ni Baba Solanke ( meaning Pa Solanke is an examplary father).

He trained us and we are all reflecting a part of him in diverse ways,” says Adefila the choreography extraordinaire.

The same passion seen in Pa Jimi Solanke, either in performing poetry or giving folk tales to the pre-teens, or on stage at theatres, was reproduced by different artistes and performers like the energetic Yinka Davies, the vocal diva and songstress cum actress; Segun Adefila, the multidisciplinary artist and renowned choreographer, Wura Samba.

Among those that paid their last respect are: Laolu Akins, the maverick producer notably of Ace, Shinamania of Afrojuju exponent, Sir Shina Peters; Yomi Shodimi, reputable actor of ‘Oleku’ movie fame; Ayo Bankole, Yinka Davies, Wura’ Samba, Bola Brahm.

Born in 1942 in Lagos, the zestful man of valour lives his life to the full, came, saw and conquered his stage having been a pioneer member of the Orisun Theatre Group founded by the renowned Wole Soyinka.

He was a popular face on network TV stations in the 80s like Nigeria Television Authority, NTA and others. Solanke who died on Monday, February 5, at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital in Sagamu, Ogun State, was active in the entertainment and arts industry for seven decades.