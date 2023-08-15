We’re Proud Of You, First Lady Tells Super Falcons

The First Lady ,Oluremi Tinubu, celebrated the Super Falcons of Nigeria with a reception at the State House Abuja, yesterday.

The First lady who received some of the players, their technical team and officials of the NFF said the girls displayed dedication, resilience, team spirit with the zeal and strength that defines Nigeria.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, she paid glowing tribute to all the players who she says have represented Nigeria on the global stage, noting that the world took notice of the dexterity of the players.

“Although the final result did not go our way, I am here to remind you that victory is not solely determined by the score on the field.

The unbreakable spirit and unity that you demonstrated are true markers of success”.

“You have not only represented Nigeria on the global stage but have also become role models for our youth, especially young girls who now see their aspirations mirrored in you”.

“I salute you today and welcome you back home and our goodwill and best wishes go to other players who have gone back to their base. You gave your all, and we stand with you. We are so proud of you”.

In his remarks, the President of the Nigerian Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau,

commended the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for hosting players and officials of the Super Falcons following the team’s historic performance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023.

She also prayed for quick recovery for the mother of goalkeeper and on-field captain Chiamaka Nnadozie, who underwent medical operation last week. The first-choice goalkeeper was therefore unable to attend the occasion as scheduled.

Gusau said the First Lady’s gesture was very encouraging and would certainly spur other National Teams, indeed other sports teams, to give their all when representing Nigeria at international level.

“This kind gesture by the First Lady is heartwarming, and I must say that it is a super-incentive that will stimulate our National Teams to give their very best whenever they’re contesting major matches and championships going forward.”

Unbeaten in regulation time in all four matches they played at the World Cup, the Super Falcons exited the tournament after a penalty shootout defeat to England in the Round of 16 on Monday last week.