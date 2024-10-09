The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called for stronger ties and better cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

This was just as the Speaker assured the new American Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills of support by the 10th House, and the National Assembly generally.

Abbas made the call when Ambassador Mills led a delegation of the US Embassy officials, comprising Cassandra Carraway and Melissa Jones on a courtesy call on the Speaker.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker said it was his pleasure to have the “newest Ambassador of the United States of America visiting us today.”

He thanked the delegation for the visit “to discuss our common interests – between the United States of America and Nigeria.”

Abbas further called for “more, deeper ties, deeper cooperation and more mutually beneficial relationship” between the two countries.

“I have no doubt that you are the right man coming at the right moment to turn around the wonderful relationship between America and Nigeria. You can count on us for every support that you need to succeed,” the Speaker said.

Earlier, Ambassador Mills said the visit was to talk with the Speaker about his priorities and those of the House.

The Ambassador also said, “Nigeria is Africa’s largest democracy,” and its ideals are of interest to the United States.”