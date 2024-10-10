The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has suspended its Head of the Pharmacology Department, Dr. Joseph Akpan, over accusations of tampering with examination results for ‘Introduction to General Antimicrobial Pharmacology’ course (PHM 311).

UNICAL Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi, confirmed the suspension, stating that Akpan allegedly manipulated scores on 235 out of 242 exam scripts, even awarding marks to two students who did not take part in the examination.

Prof. Obi described the extent of the misconduct, noting that only five scripts were left untouched. She disclosed, “The remaining scripts were allegedly tampered with, including giving marks to two students who did not sit the examination.”

Akpan reportedly admitted to the misconduct during a session with the Senate Examination Misconduct Committee (SEMC). According to Prof. Obi, Akpan justified his actions by claiming that he wanted to “protect the department’s image,” a reason the university found “both ridiculous and unacceptable.”

As a result, UNICAL has taken a decisive action. “The university has decided to relieve Akpan of his roles as HOD and Coordinator of PHM 311, effective October 8, 2024,” Prof. Obi announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the suspension, Akpan has been directed to stay away from campus, except when responding to official inquiries from university committees.

Prof. Obi assured that Akpan’s duties will be reassigned to other qualified faculty members to ensure the continuity of academic activities within the department.