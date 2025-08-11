Dayo Israel, the APC youth leader, has emphasised the importance of sports as a powerful tool in addressing crime and unrest among Nigeria’s youth. His remarks come as part of efforts to unite the nation’s vibrant youth and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media at the Nest Resource Centre in Abuja during the viewing party for the 2025 Community Shield, Israel highlighted the potential of sports to transform young lives. He urged Nigerian youth to view sports not only as a source of enjoyment but also as a lucrative career path that can significantly aid the government’s initiatives against unemployment and youth restiveness.

Israel noted the substantial incentives and national recognition recently awarded by President Tinubu to Nigerian sports teams for their outstanding performances in international competitions. He described these initiatives as evidence of the tremendous advantages that can arise when youth engagement and sports are effectively intertwined.

The APC Youth Leader encouraged young people from all political backgrounds to utilize the hub located in Wuse 2, Abuja, as a space for networking, interaction, and play. He believes that such engagement offers a productive outlet for youth to escape the challenges of daily life while participating in activities that enhance their wellbeing.

The Community Shield clash between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, which ended in a dramatic penalty shootout victory for Crystal Palace, drew a crowd that included members of the National Assembly, youth advocates, media representatives, and supporters of the APC Youth Leader.

Israel remains committed to promoting sports as a means to foster unity and progress among Nigeria’s youth, reinforcing the belief that a connected and active youth community is essential for national development.