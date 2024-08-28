The minister of sports development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Nigeria’s first Olympic medallist, Nojim Maiyegun, who died on Monday at the age of 85.

Maiyegun’s death comes just days after the 60th anniversary of his remarkable achievement at the 1964 Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he won a bronze medal in boxing, competing in the Light Middleweight (71 kg) category. He shared the bronze medal with Poland’s Józef Grzesiak after both athletes lost in the semifinals, as per Olympic tradition.

Enoh in a statement signed by his special adviser on media, Diana-Mary Nsan, on Tuesday offered his condolences to the Maiyegun family and the entire Nigerian sports community.

He also acknowledged the late boxer’s monumental contribution to Nigerian sports. “Nojim Maiyegun’s achievement in 1964 was not just a win for himself but a victory for all Nigerians. His legacy as a pioneer of Nigerian sports excellence will never be forgotten.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true legend, a man who not only broke barriers but also set the standard for what is possible for Nigerian athletes on the global stage,” Enoh said.

Some boxing fans have also expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s first Olympic medalist, saying his legendary life should be remembered to encourage the younger generation. The fans spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews. Rafiu Ladipo, the President, Nigeria Boxing Board of Control (NBB of C), said Maiyegun left a legacy in the sands of time and should be remembered for his heroics.

“It was Maiyegun who first put Nigeria on the sports map by winning a bronze medal in the 1964 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

“It was Nigeria’s first medal at the Olympics and any organised major competitions; it also opened the floodgates for other sporting milestones coming thereafter.

“He is a national hero that should be celebrated and honoured, but unfortunately only a posthumous award can be given to him now,”Ladipo said.

Ladipo said the NBB of C would visit his family and thereafter announce what plans they have to immortalise Maiyegun.

Remi Aboderin , the President, West Africa Boxing Union said that several people have come and left but to remember Maiyegun was a great one.

He aid that Maiyegun came, saw and conquered and must be immortalised as a Boxing great in the history of Nigeria.

Aboderin said that this would go a long way in inspiring younger generations in various sporting fields to be at their best.

“We have lost a great leader who contributed to the development of boxing and sports as a whole in Nigeria.

“It was his bravery at the Tokyo Olympics that opened the floodgates of medals to Nigeria.

“Maiyegun also continued and never looked back as he ventured into professional boxing and achieved a lot, he can’t be easily forgotten,”he said.

Aboderin said that a sporting monument in Maiyeguns`s name should be built to inspire young and upcoming boxers and sports lovers. (NAN)