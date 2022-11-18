The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, has inaugurated the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC).

Dare who was supported at the ceremony held at the headquarters of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in Abuja by the NOC President Habu Gumel, congratulated the new board members and Nigeria Olympic Committee for working assiduously towards the revitalisation of the BOT after the unfortunate demise of its pioneer members.

The minister who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Yola, called on the BOT to take advantage of the National Sports Industry Policy (NSIP) recently approved by the Federal Executive Council, to drive the development of sports in the country.

He commended the NOC for its commitment and doggedness that led to the successes recorded at the 2022 Commonwealth Games despite the absence of its Board of Trustees.

Mr. Dare, who pledged the Ministry’s unflinching support to the Board and NOC, expressed optimism that with the calibre of persons inaugurated today, Nigeria is set to record more podium performances at International Competitions.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, (NOC), Engr. Habu Gumel explained that the delay in the inauguration of the BOT was as a result of necessary documentation and registration of its members at the Corporate Affairs Commission as well as the demise of five former BOT members. Members of the newly inaugurated Board of Trustees are: Amb Haruna Garba, Hon. Ayo H. Omidiran, Dr. Lanre Glover, Mr. Jackson Bidei, Hon. Lumumba Dah Adeh, Mr. Suleiyman Mu’azu and Mr. Obi Asika.