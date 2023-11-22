Sports development minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, has applauded the patriotism and contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora to nation-building.

The minister, who gave the commendation while remarking on the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Summit put together by Nigerians in Diaspora Commission in conjunction with Nigeria Diaspora Summit Initiative in Abuja on Tuesday, said Nigeria’s diaspora community has made outstanding contributions to the country’s economy over the years to an extent that they now hold such importance and relevance in Nigeria’s story of nation building.

He said the sustained increase in diaspora inflows into Nigeria makes it one of the fastest-growing aspects of the global economy.

According to him, a breakdown of figures from the World Bank showed that as of 2015, diaspora remittance stood at $21.2bn; $19.7bn in 2016 and $22bn in 2017. In 2018, it rose to $24.31bn; $23.81bn in 2019 and $17.21bn in 2020.

“Remittances from Nigerians in diaspora in 2021 stood at $19.2bn and $20.9bn in 2022. In total, the sum of $168 billion was sent home by Nigerians in diaspora between 2015 and 2022.”

Senator Enoh described the Nigerians in diaspora as unrepentant believers in the greatness of Nigeria and embodiments of patriotism, noting that their remittances have played a key role in assuaging the impact of foreign exchange scarcity and in keeping the country’s forex reserve afloat.

The sports minister promised to draw a new vision for Nigerian sports (2023-2031), rebranding Nigeria’s sports profile, improve the value proposition map and fit into place templates on which the future of sports shall depend.

He said the capacity of sports to transform and improve the physical, psychological, emotional and social wellbeing of individuals and the significant role that it plays in cultures and communities around the world are enough to justify huge investments in sports.