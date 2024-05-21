The federal government described sports as a vital tool for the unity and social integration of Nigerians.

Mrs Atinuke Watti, permanent secretary, Federal Ministry of Sports Development, stated this at the opening of 1st National Council on Sports technical conference in Enugu, yesterday.

The theme of the conference is ‘Sports for National Unity and Socio-Economic Development`.

She said that sports transcend the barriers of language, ethnicity, and religion which unite people under the common banner of competition, achievements and collective pride.

“In every corner of our country, from the cities to the towns and villages, sports bring us together, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose, ” she said.

Watti said that sports provide a platform where people could celebrate diversity and find strength in unity.

“Through sports we learn the values of teamwork, respect and perseverance.

“These are the values that build strong communities and a resilient nation, ” she said.

Declaring the conference open, Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, Deputy Governor of Enugu State, said that sports serves as a catalyst for social cohesion, economic development and youth empowerment.

He was represented by Lloyd Ekweremmadu, the state`s Commissioner for Youths and Sports.

Ossai said that at the end of the technical session, the conference would lay the groundwork for transformative policies and innovative programmes that will impact on youths.

“Let us leverage on our collective expertise to address the challenges facing our sports sector and explore innovative solutions that will propel us to greater heights.

“Key areas such as infrastructure development, athletes welfare, funding mechanism, coaching standards and grassroots sports programmes require your utmost attention and concerted efforts, ” Ossai said.